The Song That Brought Rock Band Golden Earring Back From Obscurity in America

You can never write a talented band off, at least not completely. That’s especially true if they’ve already proven they can deliver a hit. They own that skill, and there’s always a chance that they can reach back and display it again.

Such was the case with the Dutch band Golden Earring. In 1982, almost a decade after their previous US hit, they managed the feat again with the portentous, pulsating “Twilight Zone”.

Returning to the “Radar”

Golden Earring had already gone well off the script for what usually constitutes a successful band in the United States. After all, they hailed from the Netherlands, not exactly a hotbed for acts that crossed over to America.

While they built up an impressive audience in their home country, they initially received no interest in America. But as they switched to more of a hard rock approach as the 60s became the 70s, they attracted the interest of The Who’s record label. That gave them a toehold to play high-profile shows in America in support of that massive group.

Golden Earring then went out and completed the process by writing and performing an indelible song. “Radar Love”, a high-drama rock anthem, captivated US audiences and made the Top 20 in 1973. Then, for a long while, they seemed to disappear, at least in terms of their American exposure.

Living in “Twilight”

Although they continued to rule the roost in the Netherlands, Golden Earring mostly sank back to anonymity in the US. Not one of a trio of albums released from 1978 to 1980 even hit the Top 200. But then came the 1982 album Cut, which featured “Twilight Zone”.

Written by guitarist George Kooymans, who shared lead vocals with Barry Hay, “Twilight Zone” was not in any way connected to the famous TV show. Instead, Kooymans was channeling international espionage, a la the Jason Bourne novels of Robert Ludlum. A video of the song played up that connection.

Like “Radar Love”, “Twilight Zone”, in the album version, featured a long running time (nearly eight minutes) and intricate instrumental passages. But an edited version found its way onto US radio. It gave the band a second big US hit, eventually topping out at No. 10 in 1982.

Behind the Lyrics of “Twilight Zone”

“Twilight Zone” starts in ominous fashion, with a spoken-word section setting the tone: “Somewhere in a lonely hotel room, there’s a guy starting to realize/That eternal fate has turned its back on him, it’s 2 a.m.” Warm gun nearby, the narrator frets, “Maybe my connection has tired of taking chances.” “My whole life spins into a frenzy,” he laments.

In the second verse, the perspective subtly shifts to the third person, suggesting that the protagonist has lost control of his fate: “When the hitman comes, he knows damn well he has been cheated.” The refrain returns to the first person to capture his torment. “My beacon’s been moved under moon and star,” he cries. “Where am I to go now that I’ve gone too far?”

Golden Earring couldn’t pull off a third US hit, although they thrilled Dutch audiences for many years to come. In America, lightning struck twice for them, with “Twilight Zone” proving to be a lucrative destination.

