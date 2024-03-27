Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tracklist Confirms Dolly Parton Cover

RThe countdown to Cowboy Carter is on. Beyoncé drops her country album Friday (March 29.) The “16 Carriages” singer dropped the sprawling 27-song tracklist to her website and social media Wednesday (March 27.) And although Queen Bey has been very clear that “this ain’t a country album,” the native Texan’s influences are quite clear.

Beyoncé Drops Tracklist; ‘Jolene’ and ‘Dolly P’ Among Songs

While many have expressed skepticism regarding Beyoncé’s pivot to country, Cowboy Carter has the Queen of Country’s stamp of approval. Dolly Parton has long wanted to hear Beyoncé’s take on her signature 1974 hit “Jolene.” The tracklist seems to confirm that Dolly has gotten her wish.

“Jolene” isn’t the album’s only nod to the Backwoods Barbie. Another track, “Dolly P,” clearly references Parton.

Other Country Icons on ‘Cowboy Carter’

Beyoncé has already told her fans that she has a “few surprises” in store for “Cowboy Carter” listeners and “collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect.” The Lemonade singer didn’t name names, and it’s still unclear if Dolly herself will make an appearance on Cowboy Carter.

However, the tracklist also alludes to a couple other big names. One song is titled “Smoke Hour Willie Nelson,” an overt reference to the 420-friendly cowboy. Another, “The Linda Martell Show,” name-drops the first Black woman to ever play the Grand Ole Opry.

Beyoncé Is Already Inspiring Black Female Country Artists

Beyoncé’s latest effort has already made history. She became the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with the album’s lead single, “Texas Hold ‘Em.” The global icon has said she “did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive” in preparation for Act II.

“The Linda Martell Show” clearly indicates Beyoncé understood the assignment. The daughter of a South Carolina sharecropper, Martell became the first commercially successful Black female country artist with her 1969 single “Color Him Father.” She has paved the way for other Black artists in the industry, such as Kane Brown and Mickey Guyton.

Martell is proof of what Tina Knowles has been saying. Black people, especially Black women, have always played an integral role in shaping country music.

Featured image by George De Sota/Newsmakers