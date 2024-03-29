Skid Row Announces Singer Has Left the Rock Band Due to Health Concerns, Reveals Replacement

Formed in the late 1980s, the rock band Skid Row gained stardom in the 1990s thanks to albums like Skid Row and Slave to the Grind. Producing hits like “I Remember You” and “18 and Life”, the rock band went on to sell over 20 million albums before the end of 1996. While successful on stage, the band went through numerous lineup changes over the years. And recently, it appears another lineup change happened when the band announced singer Erik Gronwall left the group. But while some band splits come with a great deal of pain, Skid Row called the decision “amicable.”

Sharing the news on Twitter, Skid Row wrote, “Erik has decided that the travel and rigors of the road is not conducive to his overall health and recovery, and wants to focus on a lifestyle that is more amenable for his well-being, healing and family. Skid Row is proud of what they have created and accomplished with Erik over the past two years and we wish nothing but the best to him and his health.”

The band also shared who would be replacing Gronwall, announcing, “Longtime friend Lzzy Hale of Halestorm will be taking over vocal duties for the upcoming scheduled four concerts.”

Erik Gronwall Praises Skid Row

Having battled leukemia in the past, Gronwall shared his thoughts on his departure from the band. “I got the opportunity to join this incredible band 6 months after my treatment against leukemia. And one month after that I was on a world tour with Skid f**** Row. Wow! It was a dream come true. However, it proved challenging touring the world with an impaired immune system, which is a result of my bone marrow transplant.”

With the band continuing to perform and Gronwall focusing on his health, he admitted, “I respect and understand that Skid Row is a touring band but since I can’t prioritize my health being in the band, I have decided that it’s better for me to step aside. I love Skid Row, I have nothing but respect for the guys in the band but I love and respect my health more. I’m getting stronger and healthier every day but after consulting my doctor I need to allow myself more time to recover, which I can’t do as the lead singer of Skid Row. That’s why I have reached the tough decision to move on. I want to thank the guys for this incredible opportunity. And I want to thank all the Skid Row fans who accepted me as the lead singer of this iconic band. Health first!”

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)