Dolly Parton Has an Urgent Message for Fans Before Beyoncé’s “Jolene” Cover Drops

Since releasing her last album, Renaissance, back in 2022, fans of Beyoncé wondered what would be next for the singer. Although rumors surrounding the singer, no fan imaged that Queen Bey would venture into the world of country music. But on Friday, March 29, the star will release her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. And releasing the tracklist, it seems Beyoncé will cover hit songs like Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”. Already excited about Beyoncé’s new album, Parton decided to urge fans to listen to her original recording of “Jolene” before the release of Cowboy Carter.

With many questioning the artistic direction of Beyoncé, Parton seemed nothing but thrilled about Cowboy Carter and the singer crossing into country music. Sharing the tracklist for Cowboy Carter on her Instagram, Parton asked fans to stream her original song to get excited about the upcoming album.

Since releasing country songs like “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages”, Beyoncé received a great deal of criticism for her drastic shift in music. With many fans loving her previous albums, the decision to go country somewhat confused them. With backlash mounting, even Parton spoke out, defending Beyoncé. She said, “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.”

The One Song Dolly Parton Wanted Beyoncé To Cover For Years

While Parton continues to support Beyoncé and is a big fan, it appears that feeling goes both ways. Speaking with Knox News, Parton revealed how close the two are. And apparently, both Beyoncé and her mother are big Dolly fans. Parton even wanted Beyoncé to cover her hit song “Jolene” for several years before she decided to go country. “We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years. And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”

With some still hesitant about her new album, Beyoncé is just a few hours away from releasing her entrance into country music. And given that she has already dominated the charts, Cowboy Carter is sure to extend the fanbase of Queen Bey.

