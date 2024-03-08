The Story Behind Simon Cowell Ditching ‘American Idol’ & the Restriction that Forced His Hand

It’s a question that’s been on fans’ minds since 2010: “Why did Simon Cowell leave American Idol?” Even though the controversial judge wasn’t exactly loved for his harsh approach to judging, one can’t deny that he was an integral part of the show and one of the most memorable judges ever featured.

It also doesn’t make much sense from Cowell’s side, either. The current America’s Got Talent judge was raking in about $36 million per season on American Idol. So, why did Simon Cowell leave American Idol?

Why Did Simon Cowell Leave American Idol?

Cowell was the big brain behind two major franchises in the United Kingdom: Got Talent and The X Factor. The popularity of American Idol across the pond pushed Cowell to focus on bringing those endeavors over to the United States. America’s Got Talent kicked off in 2006 and was very successful, and the US version of The X Factor (which he also judged on) made it a few years before cancelation. Around 2016, Cowell was brought on as a judge for America’s Got Talent.

Cowell said at the time that focusing on these endeavors (especially The X Factor) was the reason behind his departure from American Idol. However, it looks like there were other reasons why Simon Cowell chose to leave American Idol.

In an interview with Hollywood Life back in 2019, Cowell told the magazine that age restrictions on the show pushed him to leave.

“How can you say, ‘You can’t be a star [because of your age],’” said Cowell in the interview. “And why isn’t a 35-year-old as great as an 18-year-old? It just got to the point where this is not real, which is why I moved on.”

During Cowell’s tenure on Idol, the age restriction for contestants was between 16 and 24. The limit was pushed to 28 a few years in. Today, the age limit for the show is 15 to 28. America’s Got Talent does not have any age restriction, giving contestants of any age or background the ability to show off their talent on the show.

It certainly makes sense why Cowell was frustrated enough to move on to other shows. Still, it would be great to see him guest judge on Idol again in the future.

