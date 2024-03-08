Lainey Wilson Rubs Shoulders With ‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry at 2024 Billboard Women in Music

While once barely able to make ends meet as she tried to break into the music industry, Lainey Wilson now finds herself among some of the top stars in country music. Releasing four studio albums throughout her time in music, the singer gained high praise for her 2022 album Bell Bottom Country. The album landed her numerous awards including a Grammy Award for Best Country Album. With her stardom seeming to grow with each new performance, the star recently attended the 2024 Billboard Women in Music ceremony and rubbed shoulders with big names, including one American Idol judge.

Wanting to honor all the achievements made by women in the music industry, Billboard decided to roll out the red carpet as the night welcomed big names like Wilson, Kyle Minogue, Louisa Sonza, and Demi Lovato. But for Wilson, there seemed to be no better moment than getting the chance to stand beside Katy Perry. Posting a picture on her Instagram page, Wilson captioned the post, calling the ladies in music icons.

Gaining over 55,000 likes, fans absolutely loved the picture of Perry and Wilson as one fan commented, “Be you!!! Be happy!! Be Real!!! You will be an icon for many!!! Believe in yourself! Never forget who you were, but become who you want to be… I’m proud of you..” Another comment read, “You look beautiful Lainey and did a great job presenting!”

Lainey Wilson Shocked Kelly Clarkson Loves Her Music

Although celebrating all women in music, the evening paid special honor to the Woman of the Year, which went to Karol G. Speaking about receiving the award, she told Billboard, “I’m super happy. It’s the most significant award or recognition that I can get in my life. I always fight a lot being a woman in this industry, and to have Woman of the Year is kind of crazy; it’s a lot of responsibility but it’s… I don’t know, Im super proud of my team, of my family, of the people that trusted me, of the women that worked so much.”

As for Wilson, she also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she seemed shocked that Kelly Clarkson was a fan of her music. “In the beginning I was like ‘Holy moly, Kelly Clarkson is a fan of me.’” She added, “But when I tell you, and I think she probably makes everybody feel this way, but I feel like I have known her my whole life. She just, she made me feel so welcome and I felt like she was my soul sister, I’m not going to lie.”

