Mary J Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival: How To Get Tickets

It’s a three-day fest dedicated to female empowerment on Mother’s Day weekend, and fans of the hip-hip soul queen Mary J Blige do not want to miss it! Blige is kicking off the third annual festival this spring with the comedy stylings of Tiffany Haddish, jazz performances, star-studded music performances, and more.

The Strenght of a Woman Festival will start on Friday, May 10 in Manhattan at the Apollo Theater. The fest will end on Sunday, May 12 in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Chop House. Blige will be hosting the events, but it appears that she will only be performing on Saturday, May 11 in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

The presale event for this festival has passed, and tickets are available for general sale. You can snag your tickets over at Ticketmaster or Stubhub. Stubhub might be your best bet for finding the best seats after the festival has sold out since it’s a third-party ticketing platform. Stubhub is also backed by the FanProtect Guarantee, meaning there’s no need to sweat about potential scams or fake tickets. If you have to wait until the last minute to buy your ticket to this exciting event, we recommend seeing what Stubhub has available.

Tickets to this Mary J Blige 2024 Tour are selling out very fast, so don’t wait around! Get your tickets now!

Friday, May 10 – Manhatten, NY – Apollo Theater – Featuring Tiffany Haddish, Don’t Call Me White Girl, Paris Sashay, Blue Note Jazz Club, and More

Saturday, May 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, Tiffany Haddish, and More

Sunday, May 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Chop House – Bosted by Mary J. Blige, Featuring The Clark Sisters

Photo by Richard Bord

