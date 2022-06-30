New Music from Late ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Nightbirde Gets Summer Release

Fans of the late singer-songwriter Jane Marczewski, known as Nightbirde, will soon get to hear new music from the artist, who gained attention as a contestant during season 16 of America’s Got Talent in 2021.

“New Nightbirde music will be released on July 4, alongside a very special tribute to Jane,” read a recent post by Marczewski’s family on her Instagram page, along with a photo of the artist. “More soon.”

The post also contains a long excerpt from Marczewski’s essay “God on the Bathroom Floor,” which is available in full on Nightbirde’s website, and partially reads: “I am God’s downstairs neighbor, banging on the ceiling with a broomstick. I show up at His door every day. Sometimes with songs, sometimes with curses. Sometimes apologies, gifts, questions, demands. Sometimes I use my key under the mat to let myself in. Other times, I sulk outside until He opens the door to me Himself.”

In April 2022, Marczewski’s single “Brave” was released on YouTube, and plans to share more of Nightbirde’s unpublished music were revealed by her family.

“As Jane’s team and family, we’ve promised we will be rolling out her work to continue her legacy,” read a post on Nightbirde’s official Twitter account.

The Zanesville, Ohio native, died on Feb. 19, 2022, at the age of 31 after a more than four-year battle with breast cancer. Marczewski became famous overnight when judge Simon Cowell, who was visibly moved by her performance, gave her the AGT golden buzzer after she sang her original song “It’s OK.”

At the time of her death, Marczewski’s family released the following statement: “Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support.”

Cowell responded to the singer’s death on social media. “Heart breaking news to hear about Nightbirde,” he said. “She was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented. She made a huge impact on ‘AGT’ and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family.”

Most recently, Marczewski inspired the Lebanese dance group Mayyas, who auditioned on season 17 of AGT and received a golden buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara, which advances them to the finals.

“She was fighting for her life and still took to the stage to share her talent with the world,” said the group’s founder and choreographer Nadim Cherfan, who brought her group of dancers from Beirut to the U.S. for the audition. “She inspired me to take the chance to represent my country and audition, so we went for it.”

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC