The Story Behind the Christian Rock Band VOTA, Featuring ‘The Voice’ Hopeful Bryan Olesen

In 1997, singer and guitarist Bryan Olesen and bassist Chase Maranville formed the band Casting Pearls along with drummer Shane Coop. After a few lineup changes, drummer Scott Rutz joined the Lincoln, Nebraska band, who released Really Great Sinners in 2000, followed by their major label debut Casting Pearls in 2004.



By the early 2000s, Olsen temporarily joined the band Newsboys as guitarist and backing vocalist and remained with the band until 2006 before devoting his attention back to Casting Pearls.

Videos by American Songwriter

VOTA and Its Spiritual Meaning

In 2008 Casting Pearls became VOTA to avoid be confused with another Christian band Casting Crowns and released their self-titled debut under their new name. “It’s a new day and a new chapter for this band,” said Rutz of the name change. “We have a new sound, a new direction, a new feel, a new member, a new label, and new management, so it felt like our old skin didn’t completely contain what we do now, nor did it do this band justice anymore.”

VOTA’s Bryan Olesen (l) and John Wooten.

Originally, VOTA came from a typo in an email from management, in the middle of brainstorming new band names. Initially, the name didn’t have a specific meaning for the band, so they allowed it to add some mystery around them and let fans interpret it however they wanted.



Later on, they learned that VOTA did have a spiritual meaning. In Latin, Vota is the root word for a collection of vows. “One of our fans did a Google search and found out it does have a spiritual meaning, which is an interesting nod to God’s sovereignty,” said Maranville. “VOTA is a Latin root word that stands for a collection of vows before God, which echoes our goals of using this music to His glory.”

[RELATED: Bryan Olesen’s Powerhouse Vocals Incite Instant Chair Turns on ‘The Voice’ ]

Throughout the years, VOTA underwent more lineup shifts. Case Maranville and Jeff Goff left the band in 2010 and were replaced by drummer John Wooten, guitarist and keyboardist Justin Wantz, and bassist Stefan Carlson. They released a second EP God of the Universe in 2012, followed by their third album Love Found Me in 2013, which was in partnership with the non-profit, Tiny Hands International to help combat human trafficking in India and Nepal.

Still tying their music to humanitarian efforts, the band’s 2016 album Fearless also supported 300 children in Panali, Nicaragua under the Christian non-profit Food for the Hungry.



By 2018, VOTA became a two-piece with Olesen on vocals, guitar, and bass, and Wooten on drums and keyboards. The duo covered U2‘s Joshua Tree hit “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” in 2020, accompanied by a video shot in Iceland along with more songs throughout the years, including their harder rock single “Souled Out” in December 2023, featuring Amirul Hazmie.

Olesen Goes to ‘The Voice’

On March 4, 2024, Olesen auditioned on The Voice, season 25, with his rendition of OneRepublic‘s 2013 hit “Love Runs Out.” When he was just two lines into the song, Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Dan + Shay turned their chairs. Chance the Rapper was the only coach that didn’t turn for the singer.



“That was a performance I felt without seeing anything,” said McEntire to Olesen. “When I did turn around, the package was complete. You are absolutely incredible. I love the song, I love your style. The pitch, everything was great. Way to go. I’m so glad you’re here.”

Photos: Courtesy of VOTA