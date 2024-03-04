Bryan Olesen’s Powerhouse Vocals Incite Instant Chair Turns from ‘The Voice’ Coaches

Over the years, The Voice has featured some of the best under-the-radar talent in the country. This year is no different. Tonight (March 4) the show will feature Bryan Olesen, a 49-year-old singer from Lincoln, Nebraska with a powerful voice. His rendition of “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic garnered instant chair turns from the majority of the coaches.

Before Olesen got more than two lines into the song, Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Dan + Shay turned their chairs. Chance the Rapper was the only coach to pass on the singer. However, he admitted to regretting his decision when the performance was over.

Bryan Olesen Stuns on The Voice

Chance the Rapper was the first to talk to Olesen about his audition. “I thought it was an awesome vocal performance. I didn’t get to see you, I wish I had because when I turned around the mic stand was on the ground.”

“You should’ve seen it, Chance,” John Legend said.

Reba McEntire told him, “That was a performance I felt without seeing anything. When I did turn around, the package was complete.” She added, “You are absolutely incredible. I love the song, I love your style. The pitch, everything was great. … Way to go! I’m so glad you’re here.”

Then, Legend informed Olesen had the best audition of the season. His fellow coaches agreed. Later in his assessment of the performance, Legend compared the hopeful to U2’s Bono. “Not because you sound exactly like him, but just the way you carried yourself and your range,” he told the singer.

Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay said, “Your voice is next level. You should be sitting here,” indicating that Olesen should be a coach instead of a contestant. Dan Smyers added, “The performance was incredible. The beginning was so tender and chill, and then it kicked into full rock star mode.”

The preview clip shows three of the coaches vying for Olesen to join their respective teams. Fans will have to tune into The Voice tonight on NBC to see who he chooses.

