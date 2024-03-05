3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Contestant Bryan Olesen

Chance the Rapper instantly regretted not turning his red chair for The Voice season 25 contestant Bryan Olesen. The other three coaches — John Legend, Reba McEntire and Dan + Shay — practically whirled around simultaneously just two lines into the Lincoln, Nebraska singer’s performance of OneRepublic’s “Love Runs Out.”

Here’s three facts you may not have known about the newest member of Team Legend.

He’s Already Established on The Christian Rock Scene

Olesen, 50, set social media ablaze with his blind audition, and not only due to his stunning vocals.

“Wait. This is the Newsboys guitarist?!?” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Wait. This is the Newsboys guitarist?!? #TheVoice — Lady Catherine (@sienesecath) March 5, 2024

The Christian rock band Newsboys was formed in Australia in 1985. However, the group didn’t find success until its fifth album, 1995’s Going Public. The record spawned four No. 1 hits, including the Newsboys’ signature song “Shine.

Olesen joined Newsboys in February 2004, replacing guitarist Jody Davis. He remained the band’s lead guitarist and background vocalist until January 2006, when he left to focus on his other band, VOTA. Olesen helped found the Christian rock outfit, initially known as Casting Pearls, in 1997.

VOTA has released seven full-length albums, most recently 2016’s Fearless.

Bryan Olesen is a Father of Three

The Voice viewers are already familiar with Olesen’s daughter Jadyn. She cheered her dad on from the wings during the blind audition before joining him onstage at the coaches’ urging. The father-daughter duo wowed coaches and viewers alike with their impromptu harmonizing of Corinne Bailey Rae’s “Put Your Records On.”

Olesen and wife Jennifer also have two sons, Myles and Liam.

He Is Devoted to Humanitarian Efforts

For Olesen and his bandmates, “Christian rock” isn’t just a label. On their 2013 album Love Found Me, VOTA partnered with non-profit organization Tiny Hands International to fight human trafficking in India and Nepal.

According to the band’s Wikipedia page, fans must watch a video about human trafficking before purchasing the album. They can then purchase a second bonus album by donating any amount of money to Tiny Hands International.

In 2016, Olesen and VOTA teamed up with Food For the Hungry, an international Christian relief organization, to support 300 children in Nicaragua.

Featured image via The Voice on YouTube / NBC Stream