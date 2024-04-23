‘The Voice’ Star Bryan Olesen Stuns With “Perfect” Cover of Toto’s “Africa”

The Voice contestant Bryan Olesen has consistently proved that he is on the right reality show. The 50-year-old Nebraska native had judges Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire fighting over him following his blind audition of OneRepublic’s “Love Runs Out.” During Monday’s (April 22) episode, Olesen again solidified his status as a serious contender for the season 25 crown.

Bryan Olesen Flexes Vocal Chops During ‘The Voice’

Monday marked the beginning of the Playoff rounds on The Voice. Tensions were high, but Olesen’s voice never wavered as he belted pop-rock band Toto’s 1982 hit “Africa.”

The former Christian rock guitarist commanded the stage the second he walked out in his bright pink suit. By the end of the performance,Olesen had his coach, John Legend, screaming, “Yes, Bryan!”

Is there such a thing as a perfect performance?

Coach Dan Smyers joked that Olesen seemed more like a guest performer than a contestant on The Voice. “It’s compelling. I can’t take my eyes off you,” the “Speechless” singer said. “It’s not just the pink suit. It’s that voice.”

Olesen received further praise from Reba, who called him “the perfect package.” Chance the Rapper added that the former VOTA guitarist was “100 percent a rock star.”

Then came Legend’s time to critique his team member. “Bryan, you just show up here every time and make it feel like we’re at Bryan’s concert,” the “All of Me” singer said. “You’re such a pro.”

Legend further commented that he was glad he used his Playoff Pass on Olesen. The EGOT winner faced an impossible decision when Olesen competed against Nathan Chester in the season’s first duet. Each man brought his unique energy to Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” but Legend ultimately chose Chester. This opened Olesen up for a steal, which both Reba and Dan + Shay pounced on. But it was all for naught, as Legend hit his button to reveal his Playoff Pass.

Similarly, viewers couldn’t get enough of Olesen’s performance. “Bryan Olesen doesn’t need #TheVoice,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “The Voice NEEDS Bryan Olesen!!!”

