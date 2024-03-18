‘The Voice’: How to Watch Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester’s Battle Round Tonight

The competition is heating up on The Voice. Tonight will be the first night of the Battle Rounds and the show is starting strong. Fan-favorite and former Newsboys guitarist Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester will take the stage to sing “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele for their chance to make it to the next round.

Fans got an early look at Olesen and Chester’s Battle when The Voice released a clip of them onstage ahead of tonight’s episode. However, they’ll have to wait until the show airs tonight to see who will move on to the next round.

The Voice starts tonight at 8/7c on NBC. Additionally, fans can stream it on the NBC app or website when they log in through their cable provider. Those without cable can watch the show on a few streaming services. For instance, Hulu + Live TV will air the show tonight. Fans can also tune in on Sling TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and any other provider that offers live TV and NBC programming. Tonight’s episode will be available to stream on-demand starting tomorrow on Peacock.

Previous episodes of The Voice are available on Peacock as well. So, fans need to get caught up before tonight’s new installment.

Bryan Olesen Has The Voice Fans Divided

Most contestants on The Voice have very little experience onstage. They’re usually regular everyday people who are chasing a dream. Olesen, however, has plenty of experience in front of a large crowd. He was a member of the Christian rock band Newsboys from 2004 to 2006. He is also currently in the Christian rock band VOTA. He also has a Grammy nomination under his belt.

As a result, some fans are wondering if he should be allowed to compete on The Voice. Those fans believe that his previous experience gives him an unfair advantage over other contestants.

On the other hand, Olesen turned in one of the most impressive performances during the Blind Auditions. Fans of the show are loving his powerful gravelly voice and are looking forward to seeing him perform again.

Tune in tonight to see if Olesen makes it past the Battle Rounds.