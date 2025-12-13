The Stuff of Legends: Bruno Mars Channels Michael Jackson and Kurt Cobain Alongside Guns N’ Roses Icon for Star-Studded Covers

Throughout 2025, Slash spent most of his days on the road, touring with Guns N’ Roses. The concerts were such a success that the band decided to extend the tour into 2026. Already promoting shows, Guns N’ Roses even released two new songs to help highlight the tour. Although excited about the new year, Slash decided to end 2025 with a special show that featured numerous stars like Bruno Mars and Yungblud.

Bruno Mars covered "Smells Like Teen Spirit" backed by Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Andrew Watt



📽️: Orlando Bloom https://t.co/l51TUyAYBz pic.twitter.com/1ltnTy4rPV — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) December 12, 2025

Although the Back to the Beginning concert was a moment to celebrate the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne, Yungblud produced one of the show’s most memorable performances. Taking the stage to sing “Changes”, Yungblud received a mountain of praise from fans and even his fellow performers. But on Thursday night, he stood beside Slash not to perform “Changes” but Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”

Slash et Duff jouent un show privé pour Eldrige Industries au Capitol Theater à New York avec Eddie Vedder, Yungblud, Anthony Kiedis… toutes les infos https://t.co/chIRqqeN0l pic.twitter.com/2WA62YLDGe — Slash France (@SlashFrance) December 12, 2025

Honoring another moment in Ozzy’s life, Yungblud jumped at the chance to celebrate the Prince of Darkness. And it was that love that landed the singer a Grammy nomination for his cover of “Changes.”

Dirty Bats "Dirty Diana" w/ Bruno Mars (live Capitol Theater, New York, NY – USA) 11/12/2025 📸Meegan pic.twitter.com/1LbDcxmPfn — Slash France (@SlashFrance) December 12, 2025

Full Setlist For Slash’s Private Show

Aside from Yungblud, the concert included a guest list that could easily top the best shows of 2025. There was Anthony Kiedis, Eddie Vedder, Bruno Mars, and Brandi Carlile. As for the entire setlist:

1. “War Pigs” (Black Sabbath cover, with Yungblud) 2. “Start Me Up” (The Rolling Stones cover, with Yungblud) 3. “Black Dog” (Led Zeppelin cover, with Brandi Carlile) 4. ‘The Story” (Brandi Carlile cover, with Brandi Carlile) 5. “Ace of Spades” (Motorhead cover, with Anthony Kiedis) 6. “Search and Destroy” (Iggy and the Stooges cover, with Anthony Kiedis) 7. Unknown (with Eddie Vedder) 8. “Corduroy” (Pearl Jam cover, with Eddie Vedder) 9. “Better Man” (Pearl Jam cover, with Eddie Vedder) 10. “Wishlist” (Pearl Jam cover, with Eddie Vedder) 11. “Sonic Reducer” (Dead Boys cover, with Eddie Vedder) 12. “Whole Lotta Love” (Led Zeppelin cover, with Bruno Mars) 13. “Roxanne” (The Police cover, with Bruno Mars) 14. “Fire” (Jimi Hendrix cover, with Bruno Mars) 15. “Dirty Diana” (Michael Jackson cover, with Bruno Mars) 16. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (Nirvana cover, with Bruno Mars) 17. “Johnny B. Goode” (Chuck Berry cover, with Eddie Vedder, Yungblud, Anthony Kiedis, Brandi Carlile and Bruno Mars)

For fans wishing to be there, the show was a private event for select guests of the holding company Eldridge Industries. While a night to remember, fans needed an extensive portfolio to gain entry.

Still, with a few of the performances making their way online, fans can watch Slash in 2026 with Guns N’ Roses. And with the group releasing “Nothin’” and “Atlas”, there seems to be no better time to snag a ticket.

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)