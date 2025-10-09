Slash Just Dropped the News Every Guns N’ Roses Fan Has Been Waiting For

Entertaining fans all over the world, Guns N’ Roses stayed busy when it came to touring. Over the last few years, they helmed the We’re F’N’ Back tour, the 2023 tour, and their latest – Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things tour. That might easily be the longest name for a tour. But no matter what, fans continue to flock to see the iconic band. Although not straying too far from the stage, Guns N’ Roses seemed hesitant to get back into the studio. With the band not releasing a new album since Chinese Democracy, famed musician Slash recently shared some exciting news with fans.

The last new album from Guns N’ Roses hit shelves back in 2008. Nearly 17 years ago, fans constantly wondered when the band would return to the studio. During an interview with Guitar World, Slash decided to discuss the possibility of new music. And he promised, “There’s so much material at this point — it’s a matter of having the discipline to sit down and f**king get into it.”

Slash Explains The Long Break From Guns N’ Roses

Offering a glimpse into how the band approached recording a new album, Slash insisted, “The thing with Guns is, in my experience, you can never plan ahead. You can never sit down and go, ‘We’re going to take this time, and we’re going to do this.’ Every time we’ve done that, it falls apart.”

With the rock band not ones for a schedule, the ideas for new songs simply stacked up. While having more than enough material, Slash added, “It just spontaneously happens through some sort of inspiration that triggers it. And the next thing you know, it’s off and running. So it’s coming.”

Ready to get back to the studio and showcase their talents once again, Slash concluded, “I know it’s coming because everybody is thinking about it. It’ll just happen when it happens.” As for when fans might expect the new album to release – bassist Duff McKagan had no idea – but again, he, like Slash, revealed that there was more than enough new material.

With Slash hinting at fresh material and Duff confirming there’s more than enough to go around, it’s only a matter of time before Guns N’ Roses crank the amps and set the studio on fire again.

