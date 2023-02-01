The Tallest Man On Earth Announces New Album, Maps Out U.S. Tour

The Tallest Man On Earth is reaching new heights.

The indie-folk project of Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson has just announced its sixth studio album, Henry St.

The upcoming record marks Matsson’s first original music in four years and his first time ever recording an album in a band setting. “My entire career I’ve been a DIY person, mostly fueled by the feeling that I didn’t know what I was doing, so I’d just do everything myself,” Matsson shared in a statement.

For this record, however, Matsson recruited a number of skilled players for support, including Ryan Gustafson, TJ Maiani, CJ Camerieri and Rob Moose of Bon Iver, Adam Schatz, and many more. The forthcoming project also saw production from Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn.

“They opened everything up, and understood what the songs that I’d written needed: sounds that I couldn’t ever have thought of or created myself,” Matsson said of the joint effort. “We recorded so many of the songs live in the studio, playing, having fun and being really open with each other.”

Matsson describes Henry St. as “the most playful, most me album yet.”

The artist has offered a taste of the album with the new single, “Every Little Heart.” Check it out below.

Henry St. is set for release on April 14. The Tallest Man on Earth will embark on a spring run of U.S. shows ahead of a full European tour in support of the release. See a list of upcoming dates below.

Mar. 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge

Mar. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge

Mar. 25 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Mar. 26 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s

Mar. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Mar. 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Apr. 1 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

Apr. 3 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Ballroom

Apr. 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Photo by Stephan Vanfleteren / Courtesy of Pitch Perfect PR

