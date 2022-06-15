The Teaser Trailer for Harry Styles’ New Movie is Out Now

From Dunkirk to Don’t Worry Darling with Florence Pugh to his new movie, My Policeman, the big screen loves Harry Styles.

For the latest movie, Harry Styles is starring in an Amazon Studios movie called My Policeman along with David Dawson and The Crown’s Emma Corrin. A mess of a love triangle traps the three actors as Styles plays a closeted policeman in this romantic drama.

Based on the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, the movie is set in the 1950s where policeman Tom (Styles) falls in love with Marion (Corrin), a school teacher, near the Brighton coast. The two marry but their honeymoon phase doesn’t last forever. Queue Patrick (Dawson), a museum curator who moved to Brighton so that he could heal from the death of a previous lover.

But, instead of solidarity, Patrick finds Tom and develops feelings for him. The two men partake in a passionate love affair despite homosexuality being illegal when the movie is set. The three navigate the love triangle polyamorously, but soon jealousy ruins the relationship. Forty years later, while Marion and Tom remain married in the ’90s, Patrick reenters their lives.

On June 15, Amazon graced us with the teaser trailer. The trailer begins with Styles, as Tom, buttoned up in his police uniform next to Dawson, as Patrick, in an art museum. Patrick asks Tom in front of a painting with tumultuous waves, “So how does it make you feel?” In a montage of Tom and Marion engaging in romance through beaches, pools, and daytime drives, he replies “You can sense the waves. You know how strong they are like swimming in rough surf.” Parallel scenes occur with Patrick and Tom, while Patrick says to him, “You feel they could crush you or take you under. You just have to let it take hold of you.” The ocean clearly plays as a metaphor for the all-consuming love that Styles, Corrin, and Dawson’s characters embark on.

The entire movie equally provides a well-established cast. Once the movie enters the future in the ’90s, Corrin, Styles, and Dawson’s roles will transfer to Gina McKee, Linus Roache, and Rupert Everett. Behind the big screen, Michael Grandage, the former artistic head of the Donmar Warehouse in London, takes the reigns as the director, while Ron Nyswaner, who was nominated for an Oscar for Philadelphia in 1994, is his screenwriter.

The movie will come to theaters in the fall on October 21, and then to Amazon Prime Video on November 4.

Styles recently released his much anticipated third studio album, Harry’s House, on May 20, 2022. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart with 246.96 million on-demand streams. It also sold 182,000 vinyl record copies, breaking a modern-day record on vinyl sales.

Harry’s House became Styles’ third U.S. album to reach No. 1, the largest debut in the country, and the largest opening week for a 2022 album. Harry earned four top ten songs with “As It Was,” “Late Night Talking,” “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” and “Matilda.” He is the first solo artist to gain four top ten songs at a time and joins the Beatles who made the same achievement in 1964.