News of BTS’ Hiatus Negatively Impacts Label’s Stock Value

BTS has made a splash once again.

The septet recently announced their intentions to focus more on their solo careers rather than as a boy band. This news came via a recorded event where the band was celebrating their nine years together. (A little ironic if you ask us.) The band members expressed their conflicting feelings regarding this decision, but the overwhelming sentiment conveyed was one of individual, self-discovery.

The story doesn’t end there, though.

Just a day after BTS dropped the aforementioned bomb, the band’s record label HYBE saw the value of its shares drop 27.5% at market open. As reported by Billboard, this drop in stock value led to a loss of 1.7 billion dollars of market value in the early hours of trading on June 15. Further, the K-pop boy band accounted for 27% of HYBE’s album sales in the States.

For their part, BTS has had a whirlwind of events leading up to the news of wanting to pursue solo careers. The band has made several notable appearances at awards shows, released their first anthology album, and even spoke out against Asian hate crimes with their global platform.

Perhaps, it is time for a break for the boys of BTS. It’s certainly well-deserved.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions