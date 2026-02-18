The “Throwaway Love Song” by Bob Dylan That Became a Major Influence for 1990s Alt-Rock Icon Beck

Bob Dylan and his many over-ten-minute songs might be verbose, but they’re certainly not “fluff.” Each verse, no matter how sprawling, is an intentional part of his overall narrative. But once every blue moon, Dylan would break away from his usual songwriting tricks and write a relatively plain, down-to-earth song instead. For 1990s alt-rock icon Beck, the musician behind hits like “Loser” and “Where It’s At”, these types of “throwaway” songs proved Dylan’s skill by showing that he could make any kind of writing sound good.

And no Dylan track is quite as modest and homey as “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You” from Nashville Skyline. In this country rock tune, the restless vagabond admits he’s willing to settle down with a lover—even if it is just for one night. The train whistle that normally calls him further down the line is nothing but a passing thought.

“Throw my ticket out the window,” he croons in that distinctively nasal, Nashville Skyline kind of way. “Throw my suitcase out there, too. If there’s a poor boy on the street, then let him have my seat.”

Beck Argues This Simplistic Songwriting Shows off Bob Dylan’s True Skills

Speaking to Mojo, “Girl” singer Beck cited Bob Dylan’s country album as one of his first introductions to the singer-songwriter. As a young country fan, this choice wasn’t all that surprising, although it is an interesting period of Dylan’s sound to become acquainted with first. Nevertheless, Beck said, “Those are the ones that really got me because I was so into country music when I was younger and hearing those records for the first time.”

“I always liked his kind of throwaway love songs,” Beck continued, further explaining why “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You” is his favorite Dylan song out of the many, many options he had to choose from. “For somebody who’s a giant like him, who writes those great cinematic songs like ‘Visions of Johanna’ that draw you into a strange world, to just toss out a good little tune…that’s an aspect of Dylan I always really appreciated.”

And indeed, there is something to be said about a songwriter who can create an emotionally impactful song without leaning on the headiness of their metaphors. Dylan had plenty of songs in that vein, from his roundabout way of describing a breakup in “Idiot Wind” to the eleven-minute character exposition of “Sad-Eyed Lady of the Lowlands”.

But in “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You”, Dylan lays his cards, sleeping bag, and the clothes on his back—every worldly item in his possession—on the table. For at least one night, he’s through with rambling, through with being alone, and ready to settle. If not settle down, then at least settle in.

Photo by Alice Ochs/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images