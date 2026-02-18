Bunnie Xo Reveals the One Thing Jelly Roll Needed To “Become the Man He Is Today”

While Jelly Roll continues to expand his stardom within country music, his wife, Bunnie Xo, is hard at work on her podcast and promoting her newest book, Stripped Down: Unfiltered & Unapologetic. When it comes to book titles, there seems to be no better name to describe the marriage between Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo. Willing to share those most intimate details with fans, the couple used their stardom to help educate, inspire, and hopefully support those in need. And recently, Bunnie Xo discussed exactly what her husband needed to become the man he is today.

For any fan of Jelly Roll, they know the country singer battled his fair share of demons in the past. From addiction to incarceration, the singer nearly lost all hope. That was until he met Bunnie Xo. Finding love, the two proved just how far that initial spark could take them. But it wasn’t always easy.

Speaking with Howard Stern, Bunnie Xo recalled the first time she met her husband. “When I first met J, he had the saddest eyes in the room, so I was just like, ‘Oh, this is a project. I love a good project,’ so I was instantly drawn to him, and then when he was a d***, I was like, “Oh, this is even better.” I was like, ‘I’ve got my hands full with this guy,’ but he didn’t bow to me, and that’s what I appreciated about him”.

The Secret Ingredient Jelly Roll Needed To Succeed

Although inseparable, their marriage came with some defining moments that threatened to end the love they shared. But with Bunnie Xo believing in second chances, she insisted, “They do deserve a second chance, and I just knew that something was so special in my husband and I knew that he would become the man that he is today”.

Seeing past the persona and rough exterior, Bunnie Xo knew the simple ingredient that would help their partnership blossom. “He just needed somebody to love him. He never really had somebody love him through all of his darkness and I never had that either and we found that in each other.”

Today, their relationship stands as a testament to growth, resilience, and the power of unconditional love. And if Bunnie Xo is right, sometimes all it takes to change a life is someone willing to stay when things are at their darkest.

