Well, we did it. We made it through another year. It’s possible 2021 showed us a bit more light, a bit more hope than 2020… but not by much! Either way, it’s all about next year, right? 2022 is the year we come together, put aside our differences, and remember what’s really important: Music!

But if that doesn’t happen. Maybe then it will all be about 2023 and if that’s the case, let’s remember to revisit this playlist and put on these songs to rock out to as we cross our fingers and work for a continued better future.

Hey, it’s not all bad, right? That’s why the fella upstairs invented champagne and confetti, right? Oh yes, and: Music!

So, without further ado, here are the Top 10 New Year’s Eve Songs! Let’s count them down like we’re counting down the ball drop!

Bonus: *NSYNC “Kiss Me At Midnight”

10. Macklemore “Next Year”

9. Prince “1999”

8. Pink “Raise Your Glass”

7. Brad Paisley “Welcome To The Future”

6. Barry Manilow “It’s Just Another New Year’s Eve”

5. Jeff Buckley “New Year’s Prayer”

4. Jessie Ware “Champagne Kisses”

3. Eagles “Funky New Year”

2. Ella Fitzgerald “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?”

1. Mariah Carey “Auld Lang Syne”

Prince Photo: Frank Micelotta / Getty images