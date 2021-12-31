Morgan Wallen Teams Up with Ernest for Midnight Release of “Flower Shops”

It’s a Happy New Year for Morgan Wallen and Ernest fans. As we close out the year, the duo has joined forces on a surprise release of the song “Flower Shops,” releasing the song at midnight on Friday, December 31.

The song, written by Ernest, Ben Burgess, and Mark Holman, has the guys singing about a relationship on the brink of ending. While it’s a bad day for love it’s a good day for flower shops as the guy takes all the flowers he can get to make up for doing wrong.

Mister I’ll take your roses / If you cut off the thorns / She can’t take no more / I’ll buy violets and daisies / To hide all the crazy / It’s gonna take all you’ve got / Awe It’s a bad day for love / But a good day for flower shops,” the duo sings in the chorus.

Wallen teased the song on social media, sharing a photo of himself toasting with Ernest, writing, “Flower Shops open at Midnight tonight.”

Fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on the song.



“I’ve literally been crying 15 minutes straight listening to it. I love it so much,” wrote m_barnett4.

“FAVORITE SONG,” wrote nataliegaither.

“It’s so damn good thank you @ernest & @morganwallen for this masterpiece,” added cam_xreri.

One of the most sought-after songwriters in country music, Ernest released his debut album Locals Only in 2019 and followed that up with singles “Cheers” and “American Rust.” The singer/songwriter recently notched his fourth No. 1 hit as a songwriter with Sam Hunt’s “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s.” He’s also penned No. 1 singles for Chris Lane (“Big, Big Plans”), Morgan Wallen (“More Than My Hometown”), and Florida Georgia Line (“I Love My Country”) as well as co-writing 11 songs on Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album.

As for Wallen, it looks like the “Whiskey Glasses” singer is ending 2021 on a high note. Not only was the Tennesse native’s album Dangerous: The Double Album the best selling album of 2021 in all genres, besting Olivia Rodrigo and Drake, but after being banned from country radio following his use of the N-word, Wallen recently reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s R&B/hip-hop chart for his collaboration with rapper Lil Durk on “Broadway Girls.”

Only time will tell what 2022 has in store for these two hitmakers.

Check out the video for “Flower Shops” below.

Photo of Ernest by DELANEY ROYER; Morgan Wallen courtesy Sweet Talk PR