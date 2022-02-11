The Top 22 Jimi Hendrix Quotes

The greatest guitar player ever, Jimi Hendrix, has been in the news of late with two movies set to hit screens depicting the master at his craft.

But aside from changing the way people think about the guitar, what else did Jimi Hendrix have to say about life, music, and the pursuit of happiness?

Great question! Let’s investigate here, with the best 22 Jimi Hendrix quotes of all time!

1. “When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace.”

2. “The time I burned my guitar it was like a sacrifice. You sacrifice the things you love. I love my guitar.”

3. “Don’t use your brain to play it, let your feelings guide your fingers.”

4. “You have to forget about what other people say when you’re supposed to die, or when you’re supposed to be loving. You have to forget about all these things. You have to go on and be crazy. Craziness is like heaven.”

5. “Don’t be reckless with other people’s hearts. Don’t put up with people who are reckless with yours.”

6. “Music doesn’t lie. If there is something to be changed in this world, then it can only happen through music.”

7. “My goal is to be one with the music. I just dedicate my whole life to this art.”

8. “All I’m writing is just what I feel, that’s all. I just keep it almost naked. And probably the words are so bland.”

9. “Don’t raise me up, I am but a messenger.”

10. “Music is my religion.”

11. “I felt maybe too many people were coming to see me and not enough to listen to me. My nature changed as well.”

12. “Imagination is the key to my lyrics. The rest is painted with a little science fiction.”

13. “What I have to say, I say with my guitar.”

14. “I wish they’d had electric guitars in cotton fields back in the good old days. A whole lot of things would’ve been straightened out.”

15. “When I die, I want people to play my music, go wild and freak out and do anything they want to do.”

16. “Knowledge speaks, but wisdom listens.”

17. “Blues is easy to play, but hard to feel.”

18. “If I’m free, it’s because I’m always running.”

19. “I’ve been imitated so well I’ve heard people copy my mistakes.”

20. “In order to change the world, you have to get your head together first.”

21. “Technically, I’m not a guitar player, all I play is truth and emotion.”

22. “From the middle of a tomb whose lights burn only for survival…our tired bodies finally understand and obey our beating hearts.”

Photo by Doug McKenzie/Hulton Archive/Getty Images