The Vaccines Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Heartbreak Kid”

British indie-rock outfit The Vaccines is ready to share details of their upcoming sixth studio album. Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations, set for release on January 12 via Thirty Tigers, features ten new tracks that examine one of life’s most difficult but unavoidable experiences.

Videos by American Songwriter

“It’s about loss,” lead vocalist Justin Young says of the record, produced by Andrew Wells, in a statement. “And coming to terms with that loss – not necessarily grieving for it, but trying to get a new understanding of it.”

[RELATED: 5 Iconic Riffs That Changed the Course of Rock Music]

The long-running band tells their stories of navigating through pain through reflective lyrics backed by energizing, anthemic, and pop-infused instrumentation. Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations marks The Vaccines’ first new record since Back in Love City, which dropped in 2021.

Fans can get a first taste of the project by listening to the band’s lead single, “Heartbreak Kid,” which reminds listeners they aren’t alone, even in moments of painful isolation.

“There are two types of people in the world – people that have had their heart broken and people that haven’t had their heart broken yet,” explains Young. “‘Heartbreak Kid’ is a call to arms, a reminder that in a world where too many of us feel too detached too often, facing your feelings head-on can make you feel more alive, even if it feels like the world is ending. It’s a song to keep you company on the busy freeway that connects loss to discovery.”

Listen to The Vaccines’ new single “Heartbreak Kid” below:

Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations Track List:

1. “Sometimes, I Swear”

2. “Heartbreak Kid”

3. “Lunar Eclipse”

4. “Discount De Kooning (Last One Standing)”

5. “Primitive Man”

6. “Sunkissed”

7. “Another Nightmare”

8. “Love to Walk Away”

9. “The Dreamer”

10. “Anonymous In Los Feliz”

Photo by Wrenne Evans, Courtesy of Missing Piece Group