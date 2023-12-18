‘The Voice’ Finale: How Much Money Does the Winner Earn? Cash Prize & Record Deal Details

Tonight (December 18) is the beginning of the end of The Voice season 24. The Top Five will take the stage to compete for the grand prize. They’ll be giving their biggest performances yet. Then, fans across the country will vote for the winner. However, the top-voted singer will get more than bragging rights. Instead, they have their eyes on a handsome cash prize and a record deal.

Videos by American Songwriter

The singer crowed the winner on The Voice walks away with $100,000 and a contract with Universal Music Group. That alone sounds like a great prize package. However, that’s only part of it. Throughout their time on the show, they form relationships with their coaches. As a result, they have a music industry veteran to go to for advice and further mentorship. For instance, former coach Blake Shelton would invite his winning singers to open for him on tour.

[RELATED: How to Vote for ‘The Voice’ Finale: Help Crown the Season 24 Winner]

At the same time, the cash prize and record deal from winning The Voice don’t ensure a successful music career. In fact, many of the show’s winners have received only lukewarm reception after the credits rolled on the finale.

However, some artists were able to achieve major success after their time on the show. Cassadee Pope won season 3 and went on to have a successful career. Nicolle Galyon is an award-winning singer/songwriter and former The Voice contestant. She was eliminated in the Battle Rounds during season 3. Then, there’s Morgan Wallen. He’s one of the biggest names in country music today and was a contestant in season 6.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Finale: Start Time, Contestants, How to Watch and Stream]

Who Is Competing in the Season 24 Finale of The Voice

The season finale of The Voice is tonight and the final five contestants will take the stage to compete for the grand prize.

Team Niall and Team Reba are going into the finale with two singers each. Reba McEntire has Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar to represent her in the final round. Niall Horan is putting all of his hopes on Mara Justine and Huntley. Lila Forde will represent Team Legend. Team Gwen’s last singer, BIAS, went home in the Semi-Finals.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c on NBC to see the finalists perform.

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy