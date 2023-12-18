How to Vote for ‘The Voice’ Finale: Help Crown the Season 24 Winner

The finale is finally here. Tonight, the Top Five singers on The Voice will take the stage and America will vote for the winner. After months of hard work and dedication, the five remaining contestants will take the stage for the most important performance of the season. The stakes and tension are higher than they’ve been all season.

After tonight’s episode of The Voice ends, fans will cast their final vote. Tonight’s episode starts at 8/7c on NBC. Then, voting opens as soon as the show ends. Fans will have until 7 a.m. Eastern Time to cast their ballot for this season’s big winner.

How to Vote for the Winner of The Voice

Casting a vote for The Voice is easy. Fans can download the show’s official Android or iOS app to cast their votes. Those who don’t want to use their phones can go to NBC.com/VoiceVote instead.

While The Voice makes casting a vote easy, there are rules and regulations. First and foremost, voters have to be at least 18 years old. Additionally, each voter has to provide an email address. Each email address gets a single vote. This helps to prevent people from voting multiple times and skewing the results. As a result, the final vote will represent the true will of the majority of fans.

What to Expect from the Finale

Fans can expect the most electrifying night of season 24. The Top Five singers will take the stage and give their biggest performance yet. Tonight will see the singers delivering their most important performances since their Blind Auditions at the beginning of the season. In short, it’s going to be a big night.

Both Reba McEntire and Niall Horan are looking for important wins tonight. This is McEntire’s first season as a coach. So, snagging a win would start her tenure as a coach off with a bang. On the other side of the coin, this is Horan’s last season. Getting the win would be the perfect way to end his time as a coach.

Both Team Reba and Team Niall have good odds of walking away with a win. Both teams have two singers in the Top Five. Huntley and Mara Justine will carry the Team Niall banner into the final round of the show. Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar will represent Team Reba.

Lila Forde is the only remaining member of Team Legend and BIAS, Team Gwen’s final remaining member went home last week.

