‘The Voice’ Finale: Start Time, Contestants, How to Watch and Stream

The Voice finale begins tonight, December 18, and we have all the details on how to watch, how to vote, and who’s in the final round. The performers are down to the final five, and they’ll soon face off in front of the judges to determine who is crowned the winner.

When and Where to Watch The Voice Finale

The Voice airs the first finale episode at 8pm eastern tonight, December 18, on NBC and Peacock. The second finale episode will air on NBC and Peacock at 9pm eastern tomorrow, December 19, following a repeat of tonight’s episode. Past episodes can be watched on NBC.com, so if you’re behind you can quickly catch up for tonight’s episode.

Who Are the Final Five Contestants?

The final five performers are:

Mara Justine : 21-year-old from New Jersey who opened her Blind Auditions with Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” She is part of Team Niall.

: 21-year-old from New Jersey who opened her Blind Auditions with Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” She is part of Team Niall. Huntley : 33-year-old from Virginia, he started out with The Black Crowe’s “She Talks to Angels,” earning him a four-chair turn. He brought his daughter on stage to choose his team, landing on Team Niall.

: 33-year-old from Virginia, he started out with The Black Crowe’s “She Talks to Angels,” earning him a four-chair turn. He brought his daughter on stage to choose his team, landing on Team Niall. Ruby Leigh : 16-year-old country-western singer from Missouri who began the Blind Auditions with Patsy Montana’s “I Want to Be A Cowboy’s Sweetheart.” She was chosen by Team Reba and has stayed with her throughout the competition.

: 16-year-old country-western singer from Missouri who began the Blind Auditions with Patsy Montana’s “I Want to Be A Cowboy’s Sweetheart.” She was chosen by Team Reba and has stayed with her throughout the competition. Lila Forde : 24-year-old from Seattle who auditioned with Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home.” She chose Team Legend, and has also stayed consistent throughout the competition.

: 24-year-old from Seattle who auditioned with Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home.” She chose Team Legend, and has also stayed consistent throughout the competition. Jacquie Roar: 34-year-old DJ from Oregon who began with Gretchen Wilson’s “Here for the Party.” She was initially part of Team Gwen, but was stolen by Reba, who better matches her country style.

How to Vote for the Winner

Want to help crown the winner of The Voice season 24? After tonight’s episode airs, fans will have the opportunity to cast their vote. Voting opens as soon as the episode ends and lasts until 7am eastern the following day. To be able to vote, fans should first download The Voice‘s official Android or iOS app from their app store, or head to NBC.com/VoiceVote on their desktop instead.

The rules for voting are as follows: all voters must be at least 18 years of age, and they must provide an email address. Each email address is linked to one vote to prevent people from voting multiple times. That way, the voting is fair and represents the true majority.

Could this be Reba McEntire’s first win in her inaugural year as a coach on The Voice? She has two strong contenders with Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar, but the others are exceptionally strong as well. Unfortunately, Gwen Stefani is not in the running to win with a contestant this season, as her performer was sent home last week. John Legend also only has one shot at a win, while Niall Horan is sitting pretty with Mara Justine and Huntley, two exceptionally strong performers. Tune in tonight to see how things kick off, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite!

(Photo via @NBCTheVoice on X).