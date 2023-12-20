‘The Voice’: Huntley Reveals Plans to “Take a Step Back” After Season 24 Win

The Voice winner Huntley is on cloud nine after winning the competition. But the big question on all of his fans minds is—what is he going to do next?

Videos by American Songwriter

If you’re expecting an album from the singer in the immediate future then you may want to temper your expectations. In an interview with ET Online, Huntley said that he’s planning on taking a break to spend time with his family.

The singer is understandably exhausted and has missed some key milestones with his children. So he wants to catch up. His daughter played a big role during his initial audition for the coaches. Huntley let his 6-year-old daughter Stella pick which coach he should go with. She ultimately chose Niall Horan, which ended up being the right choice.

“I think that my main concern is to take a step back and just breathe and just really take everything in,” he said. “This experience has taken half a year. I’ve spent six months away from my kids — my son is speaking in full sentences now. It’s insane.”

Huntley Is Ready to Start Recording

However, Huntley is already excited to get to work. He’s envisioning playing arenas in the future and is ready to start recording.

“But this has all been so worthwhile,” Huntley continued. “I just want my career. I’m so hungry for this… John [Legend] said he can see me singing in arenas around the world and that’s something I’m very hungry for. Y’all are not getting rid of me!”

As part of winning The Voice, Huntley garnered an album contract and $100,000. The album expressed shock when his name was called. “As soon as I got my name called, I was in shock,” Huntley said. “You know just how many nos I’ve gotten in my life, to get one yes was insane.”

It’s been very much a change of fortune for the singer who remembered a time when his life wasn’t working out quite as right. He said, “As I said in a past episode, I went from a park bench to The Voice, now I went from a park bench to a winner of The Voice.”

[Photo by NBC/The Voice]