Huntley Shares Gratitude for Niall Horan’s Coaching After Being Crowned ‘The Voice’ Winner

Fans may have found their Blake Shelton replacement on The Voice. Niall Horan has certainly made a name for himself in the competition with back-to-back wins, as Huntley took home the prize in the season 24 finale.

Maybe, it’s Horan’s attentiveness as a mentor that’s helped make the difference. In an interview with ET Online, Huntley opened up about what it’s like to have the singer as a mentor. According to Huntley, no matter how busy Horan is with his own career, he makes the time to support him. That has helped make all the difference.

“Whenever I feel like I’m too busy or complaining about this process, I kind of just think back and I’m like, this dude’s literally flying around the world and still messaging me back on my emails,” Huntley said about Horan. “It’s pretty cool — I respect it very, very much.”

Niall Horan Opens Up About ‘The Voice’

Horan also shared his side of things as well. In a lot of ways, he can relate to Huntley and other contestants on the show. Horan got his start on X-Factor with One Direction. So in a lot of ways, Horan has television to thank for his own career.

In that spirit, the coach wants to give back and make himself available to contestants like Huntley. He opened up about his coaching style.

“When I took this job, I told myself that no matter how busy I was in my day job, I was going to commit one hundred percent,” he shared. “I’ve been on a show like this, and I know what it’s like to have a strong mentor… Maybe that’s what the secret sauce is, I don’t know.”

Still, there’s very little rest for the weary. While Horan is celebrating Huntley’s win, it will be back to his own singing career with the coming year.

“I’ll be playing arenas and huge amphitheaters all over the world, and with that comes me trying to make the biggest show and the show I’ve always wanted to make,” Horan said. “I’m excited to now take a rest for a few weeks, get home, chill out enjoy the Christmas, and get back to the grind. Here we go again — can’t wait!”

[Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for TikTok]