‘The Voice’ Fans Dig Up Clip of Make-Or-Break Decision by Huntley’s Daughter: “Thank You, Stella”

Weeks ago, Huntley found himself standing amongst numerous artists hoping to win The Voice. Each week, the artists battled on stage, looking to find their way into the finals. And while it might have seemed impossible at times, for Huntley, his path not only led him to the finals but guided him all the way to the winner’s circle. Crowned the winner of Season 24 of The Voice, the singer walked away with more than a trophy – he also landed a record deal with Universal Music and $100,000. Having proved himself week after week, it seems that his success in the show might never have happened if it wasn’t for his 6-year-old daughter, Stella.

Videos by American Songwriter

While fans rejoiced in Huntley winning alongside his coach Niall Horan, they also remembered that the duo only happened thanks to Stella. For those who might need a refresher, in October, during the blind auditions, the singer impressed the coaches enough to get all of them to turn around. With such an overwhelming response to his voice, he appeared hesitant about who to pick. Thankfully, Stella was there to help make the decision for him. Bringing her on stage, Stella wasted no time picking Horan as her dad’s coach. And looking at it now, that decision helped pave the way for her father’s win.

just wanna give a shout out to my girl stella!! 📣🗣️ we all owe her a big thank you for putting niall and huntley together!! #TeamNiall #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/1rWR7tfZrH — christy 🎄 (@niallsblueyez) December 20, 2023

At the time, Horan praised the little girl for picking him to coach her father and fans seemed to agree as they recently shared Huntley’s blind auditions. “We should truly thank Huntley[’s] daughter Stella for choosing Niall and not knowing that he would win the voice so thank you Stella.” Another fan wrote, “Huntley’s daughter really did that tho she KNEW Niall doesn’t lose.”

[RELATED: Watch: Winner Huntley Embraces Ruby Leigh After Defeating Her in ‘The Voice’ Finale]

Huntley Taking A Step Back

Although ecstatic about his win, Huntley discussed what the future holds with ET, admitting he was going to take a step back to spend time with family. He said, “I think that my main concern is to take a step back and just breathe and just really take everything in. This experience has taken half a year. I’ve spent six months away from my kids — my son is speaking in full sentences now. It’s insane.”

(Huntley’s Four-Chair Performance of “She Talks to Angels” Has the Coaches Fighting | Voice Blinds, n.d.)