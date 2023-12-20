American Songwriter Talks to ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Winner Huntley: “I Can’t Wait to Tell My Daughter”

Everything happened so fast since the Tuesday (December 19) season 24 finale of The Voice that Michael Huntley, who goes by Huntley, hasn’t even had a chance to tell his children that he won the show. “I’m definitely gonna call my kids,” Huntley tells American Songwriter as his voice cracks. “I don’t even really want to talk about it, because it’s so emotional, but I can’t wait to tell my daughter.”



The Virginia-based singer/songwriter had his 6-year-old daughter Stella there since the beginning during his Blind Audition on The Voice in October. The father of two, who worked as a booking agent for other artists to provide for his family, received a four-chair turn for his performance of The Black Crowes‘ 1990 hit “She Talks to Angels.” Stella even picked her father’s coach, Niall Horan, who was his perfect partner throughout the singing competition.



“Thank you, Stella, for making the perfect choice,” said Horan after being picked. “You’re a smart girl.”



Less than 24 hours since winning one of the biggest singing competitions on television, Huntley says it’s still unbelievable to him. “I just won ‘The Voice,’ and I can’t believe it,” says Huntley. “This is surreal. Are you kidding me? This is crazy. I know everyone saw my face, but I did not think that was what the turnout was going to be. I was way more prepared for the ‘No’ than a ‘Yes,’ and that’s just me being honest.”



Speaking to American Songwriter the day after winning The Voice, Huntley admits there were moments when he felt he wouldn’t go any further on the show. “I had a moment where I was having an impostor syndrome,” shares Huntley. “I just felt like there’s all these great singers, and technical singers, and beautiful people. I wasn’t sure if I had a place. I furthered in the competition, and with how uplifting everybody else was on the show, it just made me feel like I did belong.”



He adds, “I just leaned on God and being prepared.”

Though the 33-year-old Spring Hill, Florida, native says he would like to take a step back from everything before jumping into the studio to make an album, he adds that being on The Voice helped him figure out what kind of music he’d like to pursue.



“This show helped me find what brand I am,” says Huntley. “I don’t want to set myself as one thing, but I want to show the true nature of my voice and writing.”



Huntley, who has covered everything from the Icelandic band Kaleo’s “Way Down We Go” and The Beatles‘ “With a Little Help from My Friends” during the Lives, Tom Odell‘s “Another Love,” and Creed’s “Higher” during night one of the finale, and a final performance on night two of Bob Dylan‘s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” with Horan, says he considers himself a writer before a performer.



“I’m definitely a writer first before doing covers, but, I think that this show has definitely helped me grow in so many ways. [It] taught me to have patience with the song and take my time with a detailed story.”



In 2022, Huntley released his debut single “Holdin’ On” and says it’s still too early to know what he’ll release next, but writing is a priority for him. “Every song has its own place,” he says, “but I feel like whatever I do will have a lot of soul and a lot of grip to it. Every song is different, but I always find a connection quickly if it’s a song that makes sense.”

Still too early to know who or what will be on his debut album, Huntley says he’d like to work with R&B artist Teddy Swims, who also performed on the finale of The Voice along with Keith Urban, AJR, South African singer Tyla, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more. “I would love to work with him [Swims],” says Huntley. “He’s amazing.”



Also a die-hard fan of wrestling, Huntley—who was likened to WWE legend The Undertaker by coach Horan during his knockout performance of Bon Jovi‘s “Wanted Dead or Alive,” and had WWE star Triple H in the audience when he performed “Higher”—said he’s ready to “get out there in the world” and focus on an album.



“Let’s go,” says Huntley. “It’s like Hulk Hogan used to say, ‘All my Hulkamaniacs.’ Now, it’s Huntley Maniacs.”



But first, he still needs to share the good news with Stella.



“I really don’t understand what’s going on right now,” Huntley says, “but I can’t wait to tell my daughter.”

Photos: Trae Patton/NBC