Is ‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Married? Meet His Loving Partner and 2 Children

Huntley made a name for himself during season 24 of The Voice. He captivated coaches and fans alike throughout the season. Then, after weeks of hard work and dedication, he walked away with the win. He took home a recording contract with Universal Music Group as well as a $100,000 cash prize. However, that’s almost all anyone knows about him. Many are wondering who he brought the good news home to. Details about the 33-year-old Florida-born singer’s personal life are thin on the ground. Is Huntley married? Here’s what we know about his family.

Huntley isn’t married. However, he is in a committed relationship. He is dating a woman named Hannah Cook who is currently in college, according to People. He also has two children. He welcomed his first child, Stella, into the world in 2016. The seven-year-old helped him decide to go to Team Niall after his four-chair turn in the Blind Auditions. He also has a son who was born in 2021. It doesn’t seem that the singer is with the mother of his children at the moment.

Huntley Balances His Career and Family

Huntley has been chasing the dream of being a full-time musician since he was only 14 years old. He even moved to Nashville to try to get his career off the ground after a couple of years of college. Unfortunately, he didn’t find the success he sought in Music City. As a result, he moved back to Virginia.

In 2022, Huntley started working as a booking agent for other artists. After being so close to the stage so often, the music bug bit him once again. Before going to The Voice, he was gigging full-time in Virginia. According to his NBC bio, he was playing five nights a week.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s throwing all of his focus into his career hoping for bigger things. Instead, he balances his time between his music career and his kids. Huntley never had a close relationship with his father. As a result, he wants to make sure he is there for his children as often as possible.

