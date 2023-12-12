The Voice: Watch Nini Iris Stun With Cover of “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish

Niall Horan plans to leave The Voice after this season wraps. As a result, many fans are hoping to see him pull off a win. With singers like Nini Iris on his team, Horan stands a solid chance of doing just that. Iris has consistently put on rock-solid performances throughout the season. During last night’s (December 11) Semi-Finals, she dug deep for a Billie Eilish cover. Watch her stunning performance of “No Time to Die” below.

Videos by American Songwriter

The first moments of Nini’s performance seemed to borrow heavily from the aesthetic of Eilish’s music video for the song. The low lighting on the stage faded in and out as she sang. More impressively, the lighting gave the stage a pseudo-black-and-white film look. Then, the lights came up.

[RELATED: LIVE: ‘The Voice’ Semi-Finals — Reactions, Results, and Recap from the Taylor Swift-Themed Special]

The stage lights revealed a group of musicians behind Iris. Some of them were humans and others were mannequins. Additionally, the audience got their first look at the massive chandelier hanging above the singer. As smoke billowed around the stage, Iris made “No Time to Die” her own.

[RELATED: Watch ‘The Voice’ Top 9 Contestants Team Up for Taylor Swift Tribute Performances: “Supergroup Vibes”]

A Closer Look at “No Time to Die”

Eilish co-wrote the song with her brother, Finneas O’Connell for the 2021 James Bond film of the same name. The pair worked with legendary film score composer Hans Zimmer to bring the song to life.

[RELATED: Billie Eilish and Finneas Win Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘007’ Theme Song “No Time to Die”]

Eilish released “No Time to Die” as a single in February 2020 and it saw some chart success. It was No. 1 hit in the UK and Ireland. Additionally, it was a top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. However, the accolades for the song didn’t stop there.

“No Time to Die” won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. It also won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Golden Globe. However, maybe the most impressive accolade the song earned was the Academy Award for Best Original Song. That’s right, Eilish and McConnell share an Oscar win for their James Bond theme.

The Voice Season 24 Is Coming to a Close

The finale of The Voice season 24 is next week. Tune in tonight (December 12) to find out if Iris’ “No Time to Die” performance was good enough to keep her on the show.

Featured Image via YouTube