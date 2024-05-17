Reba McEntire Breaks Silence on Gwen Stefani’s Return to ‘The Voice’, Hints at Future Collaboration

Hosting for the 17th time, Reba McEntire dazzled at the Academy of Country Music Awards last night as she commanded the stage. But besides being the host, the country icon also ended the ceremony by performing her new single “I Can’t.” And there seemed no better way to end the night as the singer proved once again why she is a top name in country music. While helming the ACM Awards and still coaching on The Voice, Reba seems to be everywhere. Discussing her time on The Voice, the hitmaker recently shared her thoughts on reuniting with Gwen Stefani.

Not that long ago, Stefani announced her exit from The Voice. While fans expressed their sadness and wanted the singer to stay, it appears they got their wish as she will return in season 26. And it appears that no one is more excited than Reba. Speaking with Extra TV about the next season of The Voice, Reba was all smiles when discussing Stefani’s return. But coaching might not be the only thing happening next season as the country star admitted she would love to collaborate with Stefani.

Reba McEntire And Post Malone Pay Tribute To Dickey Betts

Although just an idea, for now, fans loved the idea of a collaboration between Stefani and Reba. Given that Stefani has shared the stage with her husband, Blake Shelton, before, the rockstar is more than an expert when it comes to country music.

As for the ACM Awards, fans received a special treat when Post Malone took the stage to perform “I Had Some Help” and “Never Love You Again.” While receiving high praise for his performance, he also paid tribute to the late Dickey Betts. And not wanting to honor the musician alone, Reba once again returned to the stage for a special duet of the 1973 classic “Ramblin’ Man.”

A founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, Betts showcased his talents with a guitar as he landed a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. Rolling Stone even named him on the list of 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. Sadly, on April 18, 2024, the musician passed away at 80 years old.

(Photo by Omar Vega/WireImage)