Watch: Winner Huntley Embraces Ruby Leigh After Defeating Her in ‘The Voice’ Finale

The Voice season 24 came to an end earlier this week. As usual, the show delivered a season packed with great performances from talented singers. Additionally, season 24 brought a new coach, new twists, and surprise guests. When it was all said and done, Huntley brought Niall Horan a win during his final season on The Voice.

As usual, not all of the fans of The Voice agreed that Huntley should have won. Many took to social media to exclaim that the voters robbed Ruby Leigh of a well-earned victory. Recently, a candid video surfaced and proved that Leigh doesn’t feel that way. The short clip shows Huntley and Leigh hugging, high-fiving, then hugging again. Watch the sweet moment between the two incredibly talented contestants below.

Huntley Shares His Thoughts After Winning The Voice

Huntley and Leigh were the final contestants in this season’s finale. It was his performance of Creed’s “Higher” against her rendition of “Desperado” by the Eagles. The winner later said the outcome shocked him.

Speaking to ET Online, Huntley said, “Honestly I was so surprised. Ruby is so talented and I think she is a force to reckon with, so the fact that it was us two standing up there, it was right.” Then, he added, “She’s super talented and when my name got called, I genuinely couldn’t believe it.

Before the final votes came in, Huntley spoke to Parade about his chances of winning The Voice. “I think if I won the show, it would feel like I did the impossible. Because at this point, it’s the luck of the draw,” he said. “Look at the artists. Did you hear the show? That was intense,” he added.

“I’m sitting up here with these really strong ladies that are strong belters and Lila, she has the voice of an angel. Mara, she’s rocking out in such a stage performance. It’s been crazy to see all of us together put on a show. It’s like ‘Let’s take this thing on tour. Let’s go,’” he told the publication. Then, he said, “I think if I won … I would be shocked, kind of like how I look every single time I’m up there.”

#TheVoice Season 24 winner Huntley and runner-up Ruby Leigh are nothing but hugs on the finale red carpet. pic.twitter.com/OxSmlbkEA2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 20, 2023

