‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Delivers Intimate John Mayer Performance for Those Battling Homelessness

Back in December, fans of The Voice watched as Huntley continuously proved himself to be a top talent on the show. And before ringing in the new year, he found himself the winner of season 24. While it has been barely a month since the singer brought Niall Horan his second consecutive win, he already performed the national anthem for the NFL, including his favorite team. But Huntley is using his time in the spotlight for more than expanding his career as he recently visited Loisann’s Hope House.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, over 57,000 family households are battling homelessness. Wanting to help fix that, Loisann’s Hope House offers more than a better quality of life but hopes to find permanent housing for families currently struggling. They also help families find jobs while supplying them with numerous resources like financial management and tutoring.

Wanting to make a difference, on Wednesday, Loisann’s Hope House posted a video showing Huntley stopping by for a visit. Spending a great deal of time with the families, the singer not only performed for his new fans but also played games, enjoyed some pizza, and spread a great deal of love.

Thankful for his visit, Loisann’s Hope House praised Huntley, captioning the video, “Thank you for believing in HOPE and supporting our cause to end family homelessness.”

It wasn’t just the organization that shared their love for Huntley as fans filled the comment section. One person wrote, “I have been homeless before, so I love that your big heart is helping those in need!” Another person added, “This is a big deal and I thank God Almighty that you take time out to do those special gifts for others.”

While not helping spread awareness, Huntley continues to perform. On Monday, the singer saw yet another dream come true when he received the chance to perform the national anthem when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Raised in Florida, Huntley remained a fan of the Buccaneers even after he moved to Virginia. He wrote on Instagram, “I found out this week that I’ll be singing the national anthem for Prime Time Football on Monday night for the wildcard game between the @buccaneers and the @philadelphiaeagles God is so good.”

