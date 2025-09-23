College Sophomore Aiden Ross Earns ‘The Voice’s First Four-Chair Turn of Season 28 With Incredible Adele Cover

The Voice‘s first contestant of season 28 earned a four-chair turn.

Videos by American Songwriter

Aiden Ross, a 20-year-old college student studying industrial engineering, took the stage in an attempt to snag a coach in Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, or Michael Bublé.

“I’m starting to figure out who I am,” Ross said. “I think a coach would help me as a writer and just the type of artist I want to be… This is the moment that could change the course of my entire life.”

Ross performed Adele’s “Love in the Dark” for his Blind Audition, and he didn’t have any problem getting the coaches on side. All four A-listers quickly turned their chairs for the college sophomore, and even gave him a standing ovation when he finished.

Horan praised Ross for making the song his own, telling the singer, “It was literally like you’d written the thing.”

McEntire complimented Ross’ “mesmerizing” stage presence, which Bublé opted for earnestness in his pitch.

“This show is the best gig I’ve ever had,” Bublé said. “The thing that I love about it most, is it’s not just about winning or losing. It’s about making a genuine connection with another human being and riding the ride with them. I’m good at helping to choose songs. I’m good at helping you find your greatness.”

For his part, Snoop pointed out how fast he turned around for Ross.

“It took me 1.3 seconds. Your whole first note wasn’t even out yet! What the spirit was telling me was, his voice needs to be with Coach Snoop,” he said. “Not just because of the show, but the things we can do after the show. Join my team. We’ll win this thing. And then after we’ll talk about making your own music.”

Niall Horan Wants to Win The Voice a Third Time

Horan got the last word, telling Ross, “I think you could be in the final of this competition.”

It was the one-time One Direction member who swayed Ross, and he became the first member of Team Niall.

“Aiden’s voice was just unbelievable,” Horan told the cameras after the audition. “From the second he opened his mouth, I could see Aiden in the final.”

That’s good news for Horan. The former boy bander has served as a coach on The Voice twice before, winning both times. Season 28 will see face off with Bublé, an undefeated two-time coach himself, for the first time.

“Bublé’s been a friend of mine for many, many years. I’ve never worked with Bublé. I wanted to beat him,” Horan said of the four-chair turn. “I just wanted to get one up on him straight away, just to let him know the champ is back and he should be worried.”

Horan added, “I am undefeated and I would like to win a third one.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC