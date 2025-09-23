14-Year-Old Broadway Star Max Chambers Stuns ‘The Voice’ Coaches With a Jackson 5 Cover

Max Chambers has talent well beyond his years. The 14-year-old singer appeared on the season 28 premiere of The Voice, wowing the coaches with his cover of Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire both turned around for the teen. When they did so, they were stunned to discover his age.

Chambers told the coaches that he’d been singing since he was two. He additionally confirmed that he counted Michael Jackson as one of his biggest influences. Not only that, but he got the chance to play a young version of the King of Pop in Broadway’s MJ: The Musical.

“I know that we’d have fun if you chose me as your coach,” McEntire told Chambers after his performance.

Bublé, meanwhile, told the young star, “The joy you just brought the whole room is immense. You’re 14. It’s going to be crazy for people to watch how much you grow… You’re awesome, and I would love to hang with you, man.”

Chambers wound up joining Team Bublé. His new coach couldn’t be more proud, as he praised, “He can do it all.”

Michael Bublé Wants a Three-Peat on The Voice

Chambers is now part of a powerful team. Bublé has won both seasons of The Voice on which he’s appeared, and is now vying to make it a three-peat.

“It is hard going up against three of the most iconic stars on the planet,” Bublé admitted in a video posted to The Voice‘s YouTube channel. “… I know I have two wins in a row, but I’m not even thinking about that. That already happened. I’m thinking about the now. I need the three-peat.”

As for the team that’s going to help him get that big win, Bublé said he’s “always looking for the same thing every season and that is to find artists that are unique and obviously talented.”

“I’m really always so pumped to take that journey with them,” he said. “I love that I’m so involved, and I love that we become friends, and I love that we grow together. It’s fabulous watching that growth every single week. It’s so much fun to be a part of.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Eugene O’Neill Theater