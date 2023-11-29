What Time is ‘The Voice’ on Tonight? Tuesday Episode Details for Season 24 Playoffs

As fans of The Voice prepare for the third round of season 24’s playoffs, many are wondering when the show will be airing tonight.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to TV Guide, the latest episode of The Voice is airing at 9 p.m. EST. The episode’s description reads, “Each coach has a ‘Super Save’ to bring back an artist from any team to join them in the playoffs in the hopes of making it to the live shows. The six artists remaining on Team Legend hold nothing back as tough decisions are made.”

On Monday, the six remaining artists on Team Reba and Team Gwen held nothing back as they took to the stage to perform. As their Super Saves, McEntire brought back fan-favorite Ms. Monet while Stefani selected Team Niall’s Lennon Vanderdoes.

When asked by Carson Daly how she was feeling before the elimination process, McEntire answered that she was feeling terrible. “Happy, grateful that I’ve gotten to meet y’all, listen to you, coach you any way that I’ve hopefully helped you,” she declared. “You certainly helped me. This is my first team on The Voice. Y’all are wonderful.”

Prior to announcing her three picks, Stefani had some kind words. “I just want to say that you already won by doing what you’ve done,” she explained. “But I have to choose three people right now, and it’s really hard.”

Who are the Final Three For Team Gwen & Team Reba?

Team Reba was narrowed down to the final three, Ruby Leigh, Jordan Rainer, and Jacquie Roar. On Team Gwen, the remaining three are BIAS, Kara Tenae, and Tanner Massey.

McEntire said all three of her picks may be all country, but they’re all different. “You could put those three, package them on a concert tour, they’d each blow the audience away.”

Meanwhile, Stefani was very confident in her picks and added the singers were ready for the live show. “I think I have one of the strongest Live Show teams. I have country, I have pop, I have soul/R&B. Team Gwen is amazing. America, get ready.”

Although The Voice will be airing on NBC on live TV, fans are also able to catch the latest episode through the streaming services Peacock and FuboTV.

(Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)