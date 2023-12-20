Gwen Stefani Details New Music Plans Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Finale

Gwen Stefani is gearing up for The Voice season 24 finale, which will see one of her fellow judges with a winning artist as she does not have a performer in the running this season. Stefani isn’t letting that get her down, though, as she has some other exciting plans in the works.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight preceding the first finale premiere, Stefani first couldn’t help but gush about the amazing talent on the other teams. “I feel sad and excited at the same time,” she said of the finale. “This season has so many incredible singers and I had such an amazing team of amazing people… Everybody was just so inspiring and sweet. It’s exciting, still, because I’ve fallen in love with so many people out there and they’re just so good. I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen.”

She then shared that she has big plans for the new year, including new music. “I’m actually putting out music, so I’m excited about that,” she revealed. “I’ve been working on this for a long time. I’ve finally landed in that place where I’m obsessed, where I can’t stop listening, so I feel like I’m somewhere.

“I’m just trying to find like little pockets of time to make music and it still never gets old,” she continued. “It’s still so exciting and magical.”

This season, Stefani had artists like Rudy, BIAS, Kara Tenae, Tanner Massey, Lennon Vanderdoes, and Steal Stee, among others. For the live show Top 12, her team was whittled down to three—BIAS, Tenae, and Massey. Stefani admitted that she chose those three because of their authenticity, stage presence, and power.

“Tanner has so much range and he has so much power,” she said of Massey. Of Tenae she stated, “I picked Kara because she really knows how to handle the stage, she knows what songs suit her, and she just seems super ready for that moment.” Of country artist BIAS, she said, “I think that BIAS is so authentic and knows who he is. He’s an amazing singer.”

Stefani is returning to her big red chair for the second finale episode of The Voice, where the winner will be crowned. The episode airs tonight, December 19, at 8pm eastern on NBC.

