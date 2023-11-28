‘The Voice’ Season 24 Live Shows: Who are the 3 Remaining Team Gwen Artists?

The competition is heating up on The Voice. Tonight (November 28) is the final night of the Playoffs. Viewers will see which three members of Team Legend go home. Then, the Live Shows start next Monday night (December 4). Team Niall, Team Reba, and Team Gwen have pruned their teams down to three strong competitors for the final rounds.

Gwen Stefani went into last night’s Playoff round with six contestants, including her Super Save. Stee, BIAS, RUDI, Tanner Massey, Kara Tenae, and Super Save Lennon VanderDoes took the stage for Team Gwen.

BIAS, Tenae, and Massey will move on to the next round. As a result, VanderDoes, Stee, and RUDI went home.

Massey started this season of The Voice on Team Niall. Then, he lost to VanderDoes in the Battle Rounds. However, Stefani and Legend didn’t want to see the talented singer leave the competition. As a result, they both attempted to steal him. In the end, Massey decided to go to Team Gwen. Now, he’s going to the Live Shows.

“Tanner has so much range and he has so much power,” Stefani said while selecting her final three. “Being able to help him grow as an artist is something that I just thrive off of. I had to put him into the Lives and see what he can do,” she added.

Last night, Massey took to Instagram to celebrate his win. “Top 12. This was one of the most difficult songs I’ve done and I can’t believe I was able to get through to Lives! I’ll see you guys again real soon,” he wrote in the post.

Tenae has been with Team Gwen since the beginning of the season. She has been singing since she was a kid and pursuing music professionally for the last few years. The California native has the perfect voice for big songs. She also has the stage presence to match.

“I picked Kara because she really knows how to handle the stage, she knows what songs suit her, and she just seems super ready for that moment,” Stefani said about choosing Tenae for the Live Shows.

Country vocalist BIAS has also been with Team Gwen since the season began. He has even performed songs by Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton.

“I think that BIAS is so authentic and knows who he is. He’s an amazing singer,” Stefani said when choosing him to move forward. “I think he’s country and country and country,” she added.

Team Gwen is going into the Live Shows with a strong team that crosses multiple genres.

(Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)