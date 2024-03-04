‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Tabbed for His First Festival of the Year—and He’s Pumped

Big things are happening for The Voice winner Huntley. The singer recently announced he’s booked his first festival.

Videos by American Songwriter

Huntley will be playing in Surprise, Arizona for the Out of The Park Music Fest. Taking to social media, the singer announced his involvement with the festival. He shared that he’s super pumped to play for audiences. Huntley will take the stage on March 23.

He wrote, “So excited for my first festival of the year! Can’t wait to see you Arizona.” Fans also shared in his excitement, writing, “Can’t wait to go see this!” Another wrote, “I cannot wait for this! See you in a couple of weeks!”

Huntley Cancels a Concert Over Ticket Prices

Huntley’s news comes after he pulled out of a concert earlier this month. The Voice winner was supposed to perform at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium. However, he announced he was canceling the show due to high ticket prices.

The venue charged fans $160 to see the musician, a price that Huntley felt was too steep. He explained that it didn’t feel right to him. “I’d rather play for free than charge people $160 a ticket for a show,” Huntley wrote on social media. “Didn’t sit well with my heart and I have to go with my gut.”

Instead, he put on a free show at Billiken’s Smokehouse on the same day. He paid the band from his own pocket. “I’m going to pay the band out of my own money,” Huntley said in the Instagram video. “We’re gonna put a rocking show on for 90 minutes… So just come and let’s have a good time. Can’t wait to see y’all.”

However, the news garnered mixed reception from fans. Many appreciated Huntley for looking out for him, but they want him to realize his worth. They felt a $160 price tag was more than reasonable for his talent as well as paying the band.

One person wrote, “That is awesome!! BUT.. you are an entertainer and this is how you support your family and your fans will understand that. $160 isn’t that bad considering you have to pay the band and crew and other employees from those sales. Playing those shows puts you and your name out there and you need that to be successful. You are worth that $160 a ticket and you’ve earned it!!!!”

“I agree. $160 isn’t bad at all. I would pay it.” another person commented.

[Photo via The Voice/NBC]