‘The Voice’ Fans Torn Over Huntley Canceling Show Due to Ticket Prices: “This Is How You Support Your Family”

Just a few months ago, Huntley watched as his career took off thanks to him winning season 24 of The Voice. Having watched the show for years, the singer found himself standing on the stage, waiting to hear his name called. While Huntley walked away with a record deal and a check for $100,000, he isn’t letting his newfound fame cloud his judgment. With the singer getting offers to play venues, he recently canceled a show after learning fans were charged upwards of $160 a ticket. Believing his music should be affordable for all fans, his cancellation gained praise from fans, but some considered the price to be worth it.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Friday, Huntley was expected to play at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium, but posted a video on Instagram, telling fans he canceled. For those who purchased a ticket, he reassured them they would receive a refund. Not wanting to just cancel, he decided to play a free concert at Billiken’s Smokehouse BBQ restaurant. And to make it better, all proceeds from the event will go to help Loisann’s Hope House.

At the time of the announcements, fans praised his decision to keep tickets affordable, but others believed the price was on par with his talent. “That is awesome!! BUT.. you are an entertainer and this is how you support your family and your fans will understand that. $160 isn’t that bad considering you have to pay the band and crew and other employees from those sales. Playing those shows puts you and your name out there and you need that to be successful. You are worth that $160 a ticket and you’ve earned it!!!!”

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Fans Flood Huntley’s Social Media After Canceling Shows Over Ticket Prices]

‘The Voice’ Fans Agree That Huntley Is Worth The Price

While fans love to save money when seeing their favorite performer, many agreed that the $160 is a fair price. Comments included, “I agree. $160 isn’t bad at all. I would pay it.” Another person added, “Agree! $160 is a fair price now you got artists charging over $1,000 is insane.” And one person explained, “Definitely agree with you. @huntleymusic is so incredible and this is also his profession and means to support his family. However apparently there were problems other than just ticket price. Huntley please charge, your fans will come. And free events are cool for those who can’t pay. A FOREVER FAN!”

Besides winning The Voice, it appears that Huntley continues to win over the hearts of his fans as he focuses not on profits but on creating an affordable experience.

(image @huntleymusic on Instagram)