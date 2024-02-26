Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Emmy Russell Leaves ‘American Idol’ Fans in Tears With Emotional Audition

The late country legend Loretta Lynn always saw something special in granddaughter Emmy Russell. This week, “American Idol” judges finally got to see it too.

“American Idol” had spent the previous week teasing Russell’s Season 22 audition, and fans couldn’t wait to see what she was made of.

Russell did not disappoint with her emotional original tune, “Skinny.”

Not me sobbing to Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter auditing on @AmericanIdol. #Idol — Scott Lowery (@ScottLowery94) February 26, 2024

One fan noted on X (formerly known as Twitter) broke down the audition noting, “Emmy Russell, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, singing an original called ‘Skinny’ on piano. Emotional from the start, lovely tone, sweet presentation. There’s a gorgeous overtone mixing in there. Creates nice levels.”

She’s got the gift. Emmy Russell is going to Hollywood!! #AmericanIdol — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 26, 2024

Loretta Lynn Always Knew Emmy Russell Had “It”

The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer, who died in October 2022 at age 90, passed her guitar to Russell, along with “a piece of her faith and spirit.”

“She always said ‘She’s got it’ about Emmy,” read a post from Lynn’s official X/Twitter account. “We know she does!”

The long held secret is out! Our Emmy Russell is on this season of American Idol. She’s special. Loretta passed her guitar to Emmy and a piece of her faith and spirit, as well. She always said “She’s got it” about Emmy. We know she does! — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) February 22, 2024

Emmy Russell is Not New to Country Music

Russell spent part of her early 20s traveling worldwide as a Christian missionary, The Tennessean reported. However, the last couple of years have seen her reconnect with her Nashville roots in a big way.

The world first saw Russell’s vocal chops last April, when she took the Grand Ole Opry stage to perform a song called “Memaw’s Guitar” in celebration of her late grandmother’s birthday.

The 25-year-old also performed alongside Lukas Nelson (son of Willie) for Lynn’s Celebration of Life in October 2022.

With her “American Idol” audition, Russell hopes to forge her own path while simultaneously preserving her iconic grandmother’s legacy. She acknowledged these goals in an Instagram post after her April 2023 Opry appearance.

“I use to run from my family heritage and wanna make my own path,” Russell wrote. “I feel a deep conviction to thank, accept, and celebrate her, cause she believed in me from the start before anyone did. Not ashamed anymore. She was never ashamed of me… I’m a granddaughter, and I’m Emmy… it’s all apart of me!”

