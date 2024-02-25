‘American Idol’: How to Watch Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Emmy Russell Audition Tonight

American Idol viewers can’t wait for Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter to make an appearance this week! 25-year-old Emmy Russell is an aspiring singer and the granddaughter of country music star Loretta Lynn, as well as the niece of Crystal Gale, singer of “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue”. Lynn unfortunately passed away on October 4, 2022.

In tonight’s episode, Russell will audition for the show’s 22nd season. American Idol will air at 8 pm EST on Sunday, February 25, 2024 on ABC.

Some might recognize Russell from the 2022 Country Music Awards, where she performed an absolutely stunning rendition of “Lay Me Down” with Lukas Nelson, son of musician Willie Nelson.

Who is Emmy Russell?

Russell has already established herself in the music industry. She made her debut back in 2023 at the Grand Ole Opry. There, she performed a tribute song to Loretta Lynn called “Memaw’s Guitar”.

She’s also co-written songs with the likes of Chris Rafetto and Kenny Foster. She posted a clip of her singing “Granted” on Instagram just a few days ago, and viewers are wondering if we’ll get to hear Russell sing it live on American Idol.

Fans are excited for this season, and many look forward to seeing what Russell can do.

“I wish her Luck,” said one fan on YouTube. “Beautiful young lady. I’ve always loved Loretta the Queen.”

Others were somewhat confused as to why someone who had already performed at the Grand Ole Opry and collaborated with big names in the country music world would need to go on American Idol for recognition.

“She’s already well known in Nashville, why does she need American idol?” commented one fan.

Hopefully, we’ll get to learn more about Russell’s story and what led her down the road to American Idol on tonight’s episode.

(image via @emmyroserussell on Instagram)

