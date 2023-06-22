Reba McEntire Extends Her Run with ‘The Voice’ For Season 25

Following Blake Shelton’s departure as an original coach last month, The Voice is undergoing further transformations within its coaching panel. In the upcoming fall season 24, Gwen Stefani will return alongside Niall Horan and John Legend. Joining them as a fresh addition is the iconic Reba McEntire. However, the subsequent season will introduce even more significant alterations.

For the spring season of 2024, season 25 will feature Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay, marking the series’ first-ever coaching duo. Not only that, but McEntire has decided to extend her run on the show, also signing up for season 25. Both will be joining Legend and the popular season 23 coach, Chance the Rapper, who has garnered a significant fan following.

Although The Voice has never featured a coaching team consisting of two individuals, Dan + Shay have previous connections to the show as they served as battle advisors for Shelton in season 20. Before these upcoming changes, McEntire will be stepping into the position left vacant by Shelton for the forthcoming fall season 24.

Earlier this year, McEntire was questioned about her potential suitability as a replacement for Shelton, and she disclosed that she was almost one of the original judges on The Voice. In an interview with ET, she revealed that she was initially offered a role on the show before its debut in 2011, but the producers shifted their focus to Shelton when Reba declined the opportunity.

“I got [a look at] the Holland version of The Voice. They sent it to me and I said, ‘I can’t see me doing that,’” she said back in February.

McEntire is also getting ready to release her upcoming lifestyle book, Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. The book is said to be filled with a delightful blend of amusing anecdotes, heartfelt moments, personal stories, captivating photos, lifestyle tips, and mouthwatering recipes. It will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, October 10.

In tandem with the book, the country singer will unveil a corresponding album, also titled NOT THAT FANCY. Collaborating with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, McEntire has recorded stripped-down versions of her most iconic songs for this remarkable 14-track collection. The album is scheduled for release on Friday, October 6.

(Photo Credit: Terry Wyatt/WireImage)