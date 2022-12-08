OneRepublic, Kelly Clarkson to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

The Voice season 22 finale will feature an all-star lineup of performers.

Some familiar names will take the stage, with performances by former coach Kelly Clarkson, who returns for season 23 of The Voice, and current coach Blake Shelton. OneRepublic, country superstar Kane Brown and Grammy-nominated Latin singer Maluma also will perform. Clarkson will provide Christmas cheer with a solo performance of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” her duet with season 21 coach, Ariana Grande, and OneRepublic will deliver their worldwide hit “I Ain’t Worried,” which is at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Shelton will team up with Brown, who mentored members of his team on season 19, on “Different Man,” the title track of Brown’s new album. Queen + Adam Lambert frontman Lambert will offer a cover song from a different band, “Ordinary World” by Duran Duran, which will be on his new album High Drama, while Maluma delivers his top 30 track on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, “Junio.” The show will also welcome a new face, with rising country star BRELAND singing his latest single, “For What It’s Worth,” which is inside the top 30 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Rounding out the list of performers is Girl Named Tom, the trio of siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty who won season 21 as part of Clarkson’s team, singing their original tune, “One More Christmas.”

“When I got here, he was so welcoming, super funny, and the cast was just talking about how they love working with him,” Brown said about Shelton in a 2020 interview with Parade. “I’ve always listened to his music. I used to cover his songs before I got in the industry, and he’s just a really great dude.”

One of the remaining finalists Morgan Myles, Omar Jose Cardona, Baryden Lape, Bodie and Bryce Leatherwood will be named the winner when the two-hour season finale airs on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images