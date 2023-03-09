The War and Treaty Share Music Video to “Have You A Heart” Ahead of Album Release

The War and Treaty have shared another peek inside their forthcoming album, Lover’s Game, with the release of the music video for “Have You A Heart.”

With loved-up footage set to the soul-stirring single, the video features the husband-and-wife country-soul duo—comprised of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter—doing what they do best: making incredible music and loving each other in the process.

Filmed in Savannah, Georgia, the video shifts between the couple walking through a park hand-in-hand and recording the song in a studio booth while face-to-face. It is a simple video, but an effective one, showcasing the love they share.

“The video captures the love that we have for one another as well as the love we have for creating the album,” the couple explained to CMT. “Our intention with the song and video is simply to move the hearts of everyone who sees it.”

Check out the music video for “Have You A Heart” below.

This release follows their previously shared single, “Ain’t No Harmin’ Me.” Lover’s Game is set for release on Friday, March 10.

“There is no greater or higher calling in life than to be conduits of love, and that’s exactly what Lover’s Game is to us,” Tanya shared of the album. “From the opening guitar riff to the last piano note on this record…love is the intention and love is the subject that can’t be ignored. We’ve been through every facet of it together and we could not be more excited to share another layer of our story.”

The couple will embark on a headlining tour in support of the album on the heels of its release. However, because of a recent injury sustained during their Rock The Ryman performance on March 1, Michael will more than likely be hitting the road in a leg cast.

“The crowd was so in it and the partnership between the stage and audience was at a high,” he shared on social media, detailing the moment he fell onstage. “As I stepped back while belting out ‘I Hate Myself For Loving You’ I noticed that I was falling and couldn’t get up. Yep! I had fallen and hit my head on the piano. I blacked out for 30 to 40 secs but in that moment, it felt like forever.

“As I laid out on the stage I could hear the band slowly fading into a silence that spoke so loud,” he continued. “When I came to paramedics, a doctor who was in the audience and my wife and manager and my music director were surrounding me. I can honestly say Nashville we have some of the BEST medics, paramedics, security guards, and crisis managers in the world. I got to the hospital and learned that I broke my fibula. No surgery is needed but it is broken.”

Photo by Austin Hargrave / The Greenroom PR