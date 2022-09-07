The Weeknd Shares Adorable Backstage Moments with Young Fan Battling Cancer

We like to believe that music feeds the soul, or at the very least, offers the soul some relief. And, in an adorable meet-up, The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) reminded us that music can encourage a little bit of merriment in life.

Katana, a young fan of The Weeknd, recently met the singer and hung out with him backstage at the Los Angeles concert. In one video posted by Katana’s mother, Katana asks The Weeknd, “Are you going to sing on the stage?” He responds, “Yes, I’m getting ready to sing on the stage,” before giving his tiny fan a tight hug.

Katana meeting Abel for the first time 💜 pic.twitter.com/vb7SkbZw2g — lisa (@hxouseoflisa) September 3, 2022

For more context, Katana is currently battling cancer, and her mom shared a video of Katana on social media in hopes of getting The Weeknd’s attention. “My daughter wants to meet her favorite artist @theweeknd and go to his concert,” she wrote. “I want to make that happen for her, she deserves the best of the best. She’s kicking cancer’s butt and still being a light in this world. Help me make it happen for her. #AbelMeetKatana.”

And just like the power of music, the internet was able to connect Katana and The Weeknd.

Unfortunately, during The Weeknd’s second concert, the singer lost his voice and had to stop the show. That cancelation, though, didn’t stop Katana from supporting her favorite singer.

their connection is the sweetest thing I’ve ever witnessed. really praying hard for a speedy recovery for Abel. he holds the most special place in our hearts. 💜 pic.twitter.com/wJGlgU4Drr — lisa (@hxouseoflisa) September 4, 2022

In related news, The Weeknd has revealed that he is on the road to recovery. “Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest,” he wrote on his social media accounts. “I’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for. LA date is being worked out soon. Thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. I love you all so much… XO.”

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo, Getty Images/Live Nation Concerts