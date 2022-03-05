The Weeknd Tour with Doja Cat to Raise Money for XO Humanitarian Fund

Pop/R&B/hip hop artist Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye announced the first leg of his 2022 stadium tour. The After Hours Til Dawn World Tour will officially kick off in Toronto, Ontario on July 8, 2022. With shows in 18 different American and Canadian cities, this leg of the tour will run from July to September. Pop sensation Doja Cat will be also joining The Weeknd on tour.

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN WORLD TOUR // LEG 1 : NORTH AMERICA. TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 10 : https://t.co/OgBYRWPYOV pic.twitter.com/gKlCrSJK9f — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 3, 2022

In light of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour, the “Blinding Lights” singer also collaborated with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to launch the XO Humanitarian Fund. For every tour ticket sold, one dollar will be donated to the fund. Each dollar will go toward making food more accessible to struggling communities in Ethiopia, Madagascar, and Yemen.

“With The Weeknd’s support, the U.N. World Food Programme is saving the lives of families and communities facing starvation,” the XO Humanitarian Fund page reads. “With your help, we can rush lifesaving food to the men, women, and children who depend on us.”

In addition, The Weeknd pledged to donate $500,000 to the UN WFP, and the United States WFP will donate one million dollars.

Many fans have expressed their excitement for the tour on social media. @mementoKane tweeted throwback pictures of their tickets to see The Weeknd in 2012 and 2013. “can’t wait to see you again king!” they wrote.

@yvesaintlin was ecstatic to get pre-sale floor tickets to the show in Arlington, Texas, tweeting in all caps that they “manifested this.”

“I GOT FLOOR SEATS YALL FLOOR SEATS I CANNOT BELIEVE I MANIFESTED THIS I AM CRYING I GET TO SEE HIM CLOSE,” @yvesaintlin wrote.

I GOT FLOOR SEATS YALL FLOOR SEATS I CANNOT BELIEVE I MANIFESTED THIS I AM CRYING I GET TO SEE HIM CLOSE #AfterHourstilDawnTour 🤞🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/G9OGniEeog — lin (@yvesaintlin) March 4, 2022

Tickets are in high demand, so make sure to get them as soon as possible through The Weeknd’s website and Ticketmaster. The full tour schedule can be found below.

The After Hours Til Dawn World Tour dates:

July 8 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

July 14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 21 — Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

July 24 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 27 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

July 30 — Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

August 4 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

August 6 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

August 18 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

August 20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

August 23 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

August 25 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

August 27 — San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

August 30 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

September 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ Sofi Stadium

Photo courtesy of Republic Records.